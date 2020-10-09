Potential COVID-19 exposures at Repbulic Co. Auction

REPUBLIC CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure opportunity at the Republic County Auction.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says those that attended an auction in Republic Co. on Sept. 26 may have been exposed to COVID-19. It said six cases have been connected to the event so far.

According to the KDHE, the auction was held at 208 Bedford St. in Cuba, Kan., on Sept 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It said the auction had attendees from other communities in Kansas as well as out of state.

The KDHE said anyone that attended should be aware of COVID-19 symptoms, which can develop up to 14 days after exposure. It said the symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

According to the Department, if symptoms develop residents should stay at home and contact their health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing. It said if it is an emergency to please call 911 and alert responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and if possible wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

