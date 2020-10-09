Advertisement

Potential COVID-19 exposures at Repbulic Co. Auction

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure opportunity at the Republic County Auction.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says those that attended an auction in Republic Co. on Sept. 26 may have been exposed to COVID-19. It said six cases have been connected to the event so far.

According to the KDHE, the auction was held at 208 Bedford St. in Cuba, Kan., on Sept 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It said the auction had attendees from other communities in Kansas as well as out of state.

The KDHE said anyone that attended should be aware of COVID-19 symptoms, which can develop up to 14 days after exposure. It said the symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

According to the Department, if symptoms develop residents should stay at home and contact their health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing. It said if it is an emergency to please call 911 and alert responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and if possible wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas Co. follows broader Unified Command structure for COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County is broadening its Unified Command structure to guide the community in the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

News

Top health official: Kansas ‘losing the battle’ on COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department also reported 64 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

News

USD 383 updates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan-Ogden School District is updating its COVID-19 dashboard for families and students.

Coronavirus

Aruba removed from KDHE travel quarantine list

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Aruba from its travel quarantine list.

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."