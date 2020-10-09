Polk Quincy Viaduct patching in Topeka continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is continuing patching work on the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is continuing a concrete patching project on westbound I-70 at the Polk Quincy Viaduct bridge in downtown Topeka.

KDOT said work began on Sept. 28 and will continue through Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said the right lane of westbo9und I-70 is closed, from mile marker 360 to 361, and traffic will be controlled with arrow boards, signage and traffic cones.

KDOT said drivers should expect delays and be prepared to stop.

KDOT said it is using all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

