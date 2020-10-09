Over 100 face masks donated to Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County woman with a heart of gold stopped by the Sheriff’s Office to donate over 100 handmade face masks.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says Cheryl Mead of Hiawatha stopped by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday to donate over 100 handmade cotton face masks.

Merchant said Mead is a quilter and wanted to show her support of law enforcement and emergency responders. He said she would like to go to the Jingle Bell Ride in Hiawatha this year.

According to Merchant, Mead is encouraging other quilters to help out by making face masks too.

Merchant said he would like to thank Mead for her kindness.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.