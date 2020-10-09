Advertisement

Over 100 face masks donated to Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office

Cheryl Mead of Hiawatha delivered over 100 handmade cotton face masks to the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office.
Cheryl Mead of Hiawatha delivered over 100 handmade cotton face masks to the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Brown County woman with a heart of gold stopped by the Sheriff’s Office to donate over 100 handmade face masks.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says Cheryl Mead of Hiawatha stopped by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday to donate over 100 handmade cotton face masks.

Merchant said Mead is a quilter and wanted to show her support of law enforcement and emergency responders. He said she would like to go to the Jingle Bell Ride in Hiawatha this year.

According to Merchant, Mead is encouraging other quilters to help out by making face masks too.

Merchant said he would like to thank Mead for her kindness.

