Omni Circle Group holds Voter Registration Bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Omni Circle Group is holding a Voter Registration Bash in Hillcrest Community Center.

With Election Day on Nov. 3, the Omni Circle Group says it is holding a Voter Registration Bash on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Community Center. It said the event has been put together by the African American Women’s Voting Alliance. It said a number of community leaders are joining the effort.

The Group said the voter registration and community event will offer free food, activities, vendors and voter registration booths and will be hosted by Verlisa Cradle who will be accompanied by the following speakers:

Dale Cushenberry

Glenda Washington

Marie Carter

Anita Austin

Graciela Berumen

Ariane Davis

John Alcala

Micael Williams

Norma Avery

Christine Smith

Judge Johnson

Teresa Canty

Michael Odupitan

Reverend Williams

The Group said the event is sponsored by Loud Light, Omni Circle Group, AAWVA, YMDG, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Washburn University, Topeka Public Schools, Communities in Schools and more.

The Group is asking those that attend to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.

More information on the event can be found here.

