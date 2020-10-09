Advertisement

Omni Circle Group holds Voter Registration Bash

.
.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Omni Circle Group is holding a Voter Registration Bash in Hillcrest Community Center.

With Election Day on Nov. 3, the Omni Circle Group says it is holding a Voter Registration Bash on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Community Center. It said the event has been put together by the African American Women’s Voting Alliance. It said a number of community leaders are joining the effort.

The Group said the voter registration and community event will offer free food, activities, vendors and voter registration booths and will be hosted by Verlisa Cradle who will be accompanied by the following speakers:

  • Dale Cushenberry
  • Glenda Washington
  • Marie Carter
  • Anita Austin
  • Graciela Berumen
  • Ariane Davis
  • John Alcala
  • Micael Williams
  • Norma Avery
  • Christine Smith
  • Judge Johnson
  • Teresa Canty
  • Michael Odupitan
  • Reverend Williams

The Group said the event is sponsored by Loud Light, Omni Circle Group, AAWVA, YMDG, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Washburn University, Topeka Public Schools, Communities in Schools and more.

The Group is asking those that attend to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.

More information on the event can be found here.

