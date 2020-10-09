Advertisement

No children injured after SUV crashed into building on Jay Shideler grounds

No children were injured after a vehicle ran into a building on the grounds of a Topeka elementary school Friday morning.
No children were injured after a vehicle ran into a building on the grounds of a Topeka elementary school Friday morning.(Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No children were injured after a vehicle ran into a building on the grounds of a Topeka elementary school Friday morning.

First responders were called to Jay Shideler Elementary just before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a white SUV had collided into a storage building behind the school.

Officials on-scene say the crash happened after the woman possibly suffered a medical episode.

She was still in the vehicle when our crews arrived, speaking with first responders.

13 NEWS was told that the woman is an employee of the YMCA childcare center located behind the school.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

