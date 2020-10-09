Advertisement

Man charged after 6-year-old boy shooting at friend’s home

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has been charged with a felony after a 6-year-old boy was shot in August at a friend’s home.

The Douglas County Attorney’s office charged Rashun B. Lewis with aggravated endangering a child, which alleges he allowed a child to be in a situation where his life and health were endangered, according to the charging document.

The child, Tayshawn Mack Harris, was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Aug. 5.

Lawrence police have not released any details of the shooting but have said they do not suspect foul play, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Tayshawn’s mother, Tyeisha Bell, told the newspaper previously that he was shot in the right side of his head while visiting a friend’s house, and she wasn’t sure how it happened.

Lewis has been issued a summons and his first court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 5.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

