Largest grant, in history, awarded to K-State’s Rural Education Center

Locations of the school districts served by Kansas State University Rural Education Center's RESET program, which is supported by a USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant.
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 schools in 10 school districts across Kansas are participating in a new program to support STEM education in rural and underserved communities, funded by a largest USDA grant K-State’s Rural Education Center has received.

The USDA approved a grant for the Kansas State University Rural Education Center to provide robots to school districts across the state of Kansas.

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant of $451,480, will be administered by the Rural Utilities Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These robots will be used as teaching tools and help to fill the gaps where districts may not have a teacher for a specific field of study.

The goal of the robots is to promote career and technical education from a distance, allowing students access to teachers and activities they may not have been able to traditionally access.

“This allows the teacher to move around in the classroom, so we could have an instructor anywhere in the state…or anywhere in the world, for example, and they can maneuver around the classroom.” Kansas State Univeristy,Rural Education Center, director, Spencer Clark says.

Applications for this specific USDA grant were processed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rural Education Center, has since applied for an addition grant through the USDA in hopes to expand the program.

