KDOT selects new Bureau Chief

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has chosen Bob Henthorne as its new Bureau Chief.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it has named Bob Henthorne as the Bureau Chief of Structures and Geotechnical Services.

KDOT said Henthorne has served the agency for 35 years and began in 1984 in the Lawrence Construction office. It said he transferred to the Geology section in Topeka shortly after, then went to the Geology office in Chanute for 17 years. It said in 2002, he was promoted to Chief Geologist and returned to Topeka.

According to KDOT, geology is an important part of constructing a high-quality transportation system.

“If you have good information for your foundation, you can build everything else,” Hawthorne said. “By testing, drilling and analyzing capacity for the soil and rock, you can give the designers the information to build the best quality and most economical roads and bridges.”

KDOT said Henthorne retired from the agency in 2016 and went to work for Bettis companies. However, it said calls from current employees encouraged him to give KDOT a second run.

“It feels good, I’m excited to be back,” Henthorne said.

According to Henthorne, KDOT has many young engineers and geologists.

“I want to be a mentor to them and also help the bureau continue to move forward as well as keep projects on time and under budget,” Henthorne said.

KDOT said Henthorne and his wife, Mary Ann, have three grown daughters and five grandchildren they keep connected with on Zoom meetings. It said he also enjoys hunting and fishing.

