KDHE gets $3.1 million to fight overdoses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been awarded $3.1 million to fight overdoses in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Bureau of Health Promotion was awarded $3.1 million as part of its second year of the Overdose Data to Action Cooperative Agreement through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said the award will support prevention and surveillance efforts surrounding the ongoing opioid and drug use, misuse and overdose crisis in Kansas. It said the award will bring in $3.1 million per year through 2022.

The KDHE said in 2019, there were over 393 drug poisoning deaths in Kansas and around 17 of those involved prescription or an illicit opioid, while 153 involved psychostimulants like methamphetamine.

According to the KDHE, the OD2A Cooperative Agreement addresses drug overdose prevention through a collaborative, multifaceted approach including working with units of state and local government, health systems, public safety, academia, local health departments, community coalitions and nonprofit organizations.

“Approaching the opioid and drug crisis from both the state level and local level through this collaboration will generate better reach and outcomes for Kansans,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.

The KDHE said some specific strategies under OD2A include the following:

Statewide analysis and interpretation of emergency department overdose data.

Implementing innovative surveillance projects and using the data generated to inform prevention activities.

Providing technical enhancements to Kansas' prescription drug monitoring program, K-TRACS, to promote universal use among prescribers, pharmacists and their delegates.

Funding 12 local health departments, community coalitions and non-profit organizations to implement locally-driven overdose prevention initiatives. Those funded includes: Clay Counts Coalition Coffey Health System Finney County Community Health Coalition Grant County Community Foundation Harvey County Health Department Safe Streets Wichita Saline County Health Department Prevention and Recovery Services (PARS), Shawnee County Reno County Health Department Sedgwick County Health Department Wyandotte County Health Department Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

Connecting at-risk individuals to services through outreach by community health workers and peer navigators.

Coordinating educational opportunities and quality improvement initiatives for Kansas healthcare providers, to improve access to alternative therapies for pain management, recognize and treat addiction and facilitate referral to services.

Implementing public awareness campaigns to increase awareness of prevention, treatment and recovery resources.

For more information on Kansas’ overdose prevention efforts, click here.

