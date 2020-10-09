Advertisement

KDHE gets $3.1 million to fight overdoses

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been awarded $3.1 million to fight overdoses in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the Bureau of Health Promotion was awarded $3.1 million as part of its second year of the Overdose Data to Action Cooperative Agreement through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said the award will support prevention and surveillance efforts surrounding the ongoing opioid and drug use, misuse and overdose crisis in Kansas. It said the award will bring in $3.1 million per year through 2022.

The KDHE said in 2019, there were over 393 drug poisoning deaths in Kansas and around 17 of those involved prescription or an illicit opioid, while 153 involved psychostimulants like methamphetamine.

According to the KDHE, the OD2A Cooperative Agreement addresses drug overdose prevention through a collaborative, multifaceted approach including working with units of state and local government, health systems, public safety, academia, local health departments, community coalitions and nonprofit organizations.

“Approaching the opioid and drug crisis from both the state level and local level through this collaboration will generate better reach and outcomes for Kansans,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.

The KDHE said some specific strategies under OD2A include the following:

  • Statewide analysis and interpretation of emergency department overdose data.
  • Implementing innovative surveillance projects and using the data generated to inform prevention activities.
  • Providing technical enhancements to Kansas' prescription drug monitoring program, K-TRACS, to promote universal use among prescribers, pharmacists and their delegates.
  • Funding 12 local health departments, community coalitions and non-profit organizations to implement locally-driven overdose prevention initiatives. Those funded includes:
    • Clay Counts Coalition
    • Coffey Health System
    • Finney County Community Health Coalition
    • Grant County Community Foundation
    • Harvey County Health Department
    • Safe Streets Wichita
    • Saline County Health Department
    • Prevention and Recovery Services (PARS), Shawnee County
    • Reno County Health Department
    • Sedgwick County Health Department
    • Wyandotte County Health Department
    • Johnson County Department of Health and Environment
  • Connecting at-risk individuals to services through outreach by community health workers and peer navigators.
  • Coordinating educational opportunities and quality improvement initiatives for Kansas healthcare providers, to improve access to alternative therapies for pain management, recognize and treat addiction and facilitate referral to services.
  • Implementing public awareness campaigns to increase awareness of prevention, treatment and recovery resources.

For more information on Kansas’ overdose prevention efforts, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court hears cases on driver’s license suspensions

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court heard two cases regarding the suspension of driver’s licenses after driving under the influence.

News

Kansas boards, commissions see new appointments

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

News

USDA extends Free School Meal Program

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its Free School Meal Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Shawnee Co. to see asphalt resurfacing on K-4

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Asphalt surfacing on K-4 in Shawnee County will begin on October 14.

Latest News

News

250 Kansas crime victims receive support from State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas victims of crime have been awarded financial assistance from the State.

News

KBI identifies remains found in Crawford Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a skeleton found in Crawford County.

News

Douglas Co. follows broader Unified Command structure for COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County is broadening its Unified Command structure to guide the community in the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

News

Dry weather to blame for 8 Topeka water main breaks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Reports of eight water main breaks were made to the City of Topeka on Thursday and dry weather mixed with inconsistent temperatures is to blame.

Sports

Tight-knit Cowan twins lead the charge for Seaman athletics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Reid and Riley Cowan have the kind of tight bond only twins can have.

News

Top health official: Kansas ‘losing the battle’ on COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department also reported 64 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.