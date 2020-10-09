KBI identifies remains found in Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a skeleton found in Crawford County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified the skeletal remains of a man found on Aug. 10, north of K-126 on 80th St. in western Crawford Co.

According to the KBI, the remains belonged to 19-year-old Joseph Ruttgen. It said on July 1, Ruttgen was reported missing by a family member to the Erie Police Department and was last seen in Parsons.

The KBI said forensic anthropologist Dr. Alexandra Klales and forensic scientists from the KBI forensic science laboratory helped identify Ruttgen. It said due to the conditions of the remains, DNA was used to positively identify Ruttgen.

According to the bureau, Ruttgen was the victim of a homicide. It said anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060. It said tips can also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.