Kansas Judicial Branch awarded $3.52 million in COVID-19 relief

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial Branch has been awarded $3.52 million in state grants for pandemic related expenses.

The Kansas Judicial Branch said it will use a $3.52 million grant to pay for COVID-19 related expenses and help courts move to more online and remote services.

“The pandemic challenged our courts to reimagine how we serve the people of Kansas,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We have embraced new ways of operating and are making greater use of technology to provide more service online and remotely. The immediate focus was health protection, but the results are increased transparency and more efficient and user-friendly courts.”

According to the Court, the State Finance Council approved the grant from federal coronavirus relief funds on Sept. 17, after a recommendation from the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force.

The Court said the grant money will pay for immediate needs like personal protective equipment and more technology. It said the money will also be used to expand online services, making it more accessible for residents to apply for a marriage license or watch a virtual court proceeding.

According to the Court, the largest portion of the funding, $3.35 million, will help courts comply with public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court said the grant will pay for the following:

  • plexiglass shields, masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and cleaner to protect court users and staff in court offices and courtrooms;
  • additional equipment to expand our capacity for virtual court hearings that provide easy public and media access to court proceedings; and
  • temporary funding for five information technology employees through December 2020 to help courts with immediate and expanding needs for videoconferencing, internet streaming, and audiovisual equipment.

The Court said for the several judicial districts operating specialty courts, including drug, behavioral or mental health, truancy and veteran’s treatment court, regular and frequent contact is needed to address underlying reasons a person becomes involved in the criminal justice system.

According to the Court, the grant funding will allow courts to buy smartphones and tablets for continuous, reliable access to remote meetings between specialty court team members and participants. It said consistent contact makes it more likely participants will remain in treatment programs and communities, meeting two primary objectives of the specialty courts.

The Court also said a new marriage license portal will allow a couple to apply for a license online. It said applicants will be able to use digital signatures, upload documents and pay the license fee.

According to the Court, before the pandemic, a couple seeking a marriage license would appear in person at a courthouse to swear an oath and submit information and identification to court staff. It said when COVID-19 forced courts to limit in-person service, courts found a temporary solution for processing applications using encrypted email. It said the portal will replace that temporary solution.

The Court said during the pandemic, courts have had to reschedule hearings to manage the number of people in a courthouse at one time. It said the text notification system will allow courts to quickly communicate changes to participants asking for the alerts. It said messages could include information about newly scheduled hearings, reminders of hearing dates and payment notifications. It said it will be automated through the centralized case management system being installed.

The Court said similar text notification systems used in other state court systems have reduced failure to appear rates and the need to reschedule missed hearings.

Lastly, the Court said an online virtual court directory will provide a central location for those looking for virtual court proceedings that are open to the public. It said the portal will list judges by judicial district and give links to livestreamed court proceedings and dockets.

