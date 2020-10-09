Advertisement

Kansas boards, commissions see new appointments

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions. She said appointments are as follows:

Kansas African American Affairs Commission

Gov. Kelly said this Commission creates strategies to address the public policy concerns of the African American community through its partnerships with state agencies, corporations and foundations. She said it serves as a conduit for programs, grants, research and policy advice for state and local organizations in addressing concerns that are unique to the African American Community in the state of Kansas.

  • Mark McCormick, Lenexa

Kansas Animal Health Board

Gov. Kelly said the Board acts as an advisory board to the Livestock Commission.

  • Brandon Depenbusch, Great Bend (reappointment)
  • Rebecca Farha, Yates Center
  • Ryan Arndt, Emporia

Physician Assistant Council

Gov. Kelly said the Council advises the Board of Healing Arts regarding issues involving physicians' assistants.

  • Michelle Eaton, Olathe
  • Allison Serrano, Olathe

State Board of Veterinary Examiners

Gov. Kelly said the mission of the Board is to promote health, safety and welfare relative to the practice of veterinary medicine by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine. She said it also inspects and registers licensed veterinarians.

  • Dr. Jill Sandler, Mission
  • Dr. Orman Lawrence Snyder II, Topeka (reappointment)
  • Dr. Paul Francis Ritter, Monument (reappointment)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court hears cases on driver’s license suspensions

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court heard two cases regarding the suspension of driver’s licenses after driving under the influence.

News

KDHE gets $3.1 million to fight overdoses

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been awarded $3.1 million to fight overdoses in the State of Kansas.

News

USDA extends Free School Meal Program

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended its Free School Meal Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Shawnee Co. to see asphalt resurfacing on K-4

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Asphalt surfacing on K-4 in Shawnee County will begin on October 14.

Latest News

News

250 Kansas crime victims receive support from State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas victims of crime have been awarded financial assistance from the State.

News

KBI identifies remains found in Crawford Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the remains of a skeleton found in Crawford County.

News

Douglas Co. follows broader Unified Command structure for COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Douglas County is broadening its Unified Command structure to guide the community in the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

News

Dry weather to blame for 8 Topeka water main breaks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Reports of eight water main breaks were made to the City of Topeka on Thursday and dry weather mixed with inconsistent temperatures is to blame.

Sports

Tight-knit Cowan twins lead the charge for Seaman athletics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Reid and Riley Cowan have the kind of tight bond only twins can have.

News

Top health official: Kansas ‘losing the battle’ on COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The department also reported 64 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.