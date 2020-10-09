Kansas boards, commissions see new appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions. She said appointments are as follows:

Kansas African American Affairs Commission

Gov. Kelly said this Commission creates strategies to address the public policy concerns of the African American community through its partnerships with state agencies, corporations and foundations. She said it serves as a conduit for programs, grants, research and policy advice for state and local organizations in addressing concerns that are unique to the African American Community in the state of Kansas.

Mark McCormick, Lenexa

Kansas Animal Health Board

Gov. Kelly said the Board acts as an advisory board to the Livestock Commission.

Brandon Depenbusch, Great Bend (reappointment)

Rebecca Farha, Yates Center

Ryan Arndt, Emporia

Physician Assistant Council

Gov. Kelly said the Council advises the Board of Healing Arts regarding issues involving physicians' assistants.

Michelle Eaton, Olathe

Allison Serrano, Olathe

State Board of Veterinary Examiners

Gov. Kelly said the mission of the Board is to promote health, safety and welfare relative to the practice of veterinary medicine by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine. She said it also inspects and registers licensed veterinarians.

Dr. Jill Sandler, Mission

Dr. Orman Lawrence Snyder II, Topeka (reappointment)

Dr. Paul Francis Ritter, Monument (reappointment)

