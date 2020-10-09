Kansans invited to online Global Happiness Summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wellness Weavers is inviting Kansas residents to an online Global Happiness Summit.

Wellness Weavers says it is inviting Kansans that want to be an entrepreneur or small business owner to attend its free online Global Happiness Summit on Zoom.

According to Wellness Weavers, Kansans will be part of making history and getting back to the new future of happiness with the satisfaction of doing business with happy people to get what they need online and locally.

Wellness Weavers said it owns a Happy Zoom Enterprise Meeting Center, which allows it to connect to 500 people or safe and socially distanced sites such as rural community centers, conference centers, retirement centers and schools.

According to the organization, it is currently the only HNP Kansas based global business.

Wellness Weavers said those wishing to participate should register before Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. to be able to attend the noon launch party.

Those wishing to attend the online conference can register here.

