Jardine Elementary brings pumpkin patch to students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Preschoolers and kindergartners at Jardine Elementary had their annual pumpkin patch field trip on Friday, and this time, they didn’t have to go far.

To keep kids safe, teachers set up a pumpkin patch in front of the school for kids to enjoy. The pumpkins were donated by local farms and Jardine staff worked with the PTO to organize the event.

Principal Angela Pomeroy says that even though things look a bit different this year, it was important to keep fall traditions alive. “The teachers and the staff have worked really hard to come up with some outside of the box thinking,” Pomeroy said.

