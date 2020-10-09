Advertisement

Highland Park High School hosting FAFSA event Oct. 10

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School is hosting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) event in the school’s parking lot on Saturday, October 10 from 9am to 6pm.

HPHS staff will be available to help students and parents fill out the FAFSA application to qualify for financial aid to help pay for college.

The event will be held under a tent with five families allowed inside at a time. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Students must bring their parent’s and their own 2019 W-2 form and Federal Income Tax Return if filed, and have the following information available:

-Student and parent(s)' FSA ID (if they’ve already created one)

-Student and parent(s)' social security number

-Child support paid or received

