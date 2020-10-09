Geary Co. reports fourth COVID-19 death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary Co. Health Dept. is reporting the death of an 81-year-old man related to COVID-19.

The Emergency Operations Center says they will not release any more information about the death.

This is the fourth COVID-related death in the county. The Health Dept. encourages everyone to wear masks, soacial distance, and wash their hands frequently.

