Friday forecast: Unseasonably warm through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs continue to be in the 80s even low 90s through the weekend before temperatures cool back down to more seasonal temperatures for most of next week.

Confidence is beginning to increase on the overall weather pattern for next week with a rain chance Sunday night mainly north of I-70 and temperatures more seasonal with Wednesday being the warmest day of next work week.

The biggest uncertainty is cloud cover especially tonight into tomorrow. Some models are indicating some clouds/fog late tonight lasting into tomorrow morning before clearing out by the afternoon while other models are keeping it clear. This will impact temperatures tomorrow where we could have highs in the upper 70s-low 80s if we have clouds that linger through the morning or if we don’t get any clouds, highs may be more in the mid to even upper 80s similar to today and Sunday.

Looking ahead to the long range: Next weekend we are monitoring a cold airmass (uncertainty on if it starts to cool down Saturday or Sunday) but we could be talking about highs stuck in the 50s by Sunday (Oct 18) with lows that may be close to the freezing mark. Obviously still more than a week out where the overall weather pattern could change and the colder air stays north all together so stay tuned.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Loews in the low-mid 60s. Winds diminish to around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog possible in the morning but by the afternoon it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

The winds remain strong as a cold front pushes through Sunday night as well as our only chance of rain for the next 8 days which unfortunately stays north of I-70 and doesn’t impact all of northeast Kansas.

Highs by next week will be much cooler and more seasonal with the potential for 80s on Wednesday for the warmest day of the work week.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated in the summer like temperatures today

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.