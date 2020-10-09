Dry weather to blame for 8 Topeka water main breaks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of eight water main breaks were made to the City of Topeka on Thursday and dry weather mixed with inconsistent temperatures is to blame.

Molly Hadfield, Media Relations Director for the City of Topeka, says on Thursday, Oct. 8, city officials received notice of eight water main breaks near the SW 37th St. and Wanamaker area. She said while this many breaks in an area is rare, dry soil conditions make the issue slightly more common.

According to Hadfield, when temperatures are warmer the ground expands, and when it cools, the ground contracts. She said this is fine when there is enough moisture in the ground, making it more flexible. However, she said when the ground is dry it is ridged.

Hadfield said dry conditions and inconsistent temperatures lead to more water main breaks.

