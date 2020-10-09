Douglas Co. follows broader Unified Command structure for COVID-19 response

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County is broadening its Unified Command structure to guide the community in the ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Douglas County says its Education Unified Command, providing support and developing guidance for K-12 schools and higher education through the COVID-19 pandemic, will move into a broader Unified Command structure, continuing to guide the community’s response.

Douglas Co. said equity, education, economic recovery, housing and human services, community wellness, vaccination planning and surveillance testing are all represented in the new structure.

According to the county, building on the community’s use of a Unified Command structure to lead a comprehensive pandemic response, local government, health, education and business leaders will all continue to provide a coordinated reopening strategy in education institutions. It said the goals are to slow the spread and impact of COVID-19 while also building resilience and recovery strategies through unified, equitable and coordinated action.

The county said the Unified Command is led by Sarah Plinsky, Douglas Co. administrator; Craig Owens, City of Lawrence manager; Dan Partridge, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health director; Russ Johnson, LMH Health CEO and president' Douglas Girod, KU chancellor; Anthony Lewis, Lawrence Public Schools superintendent; and Bonnie Lowe, The Chamber CEO and president.

“Through the pandemic, this collaborative leadership structure has paid dividends both under the earlier Unified Command and more recent education-focused group,” said Robert Bieniecki, Director of Douglas County Emergency Management. “As we continue to focus on the community’s resilience and recovery strategies, we believe this reorganized structure will be more flexible as community needs evolve during the pandemic.”

According to Douglas Co., under the National Incident Management System, when a response involves a multi-agency or multi-jurisdictional approach, the Incident Command leadership of the response effort expands into a Unified Command, responsible for the overall management of the incident.

The county said equity impact advisers continue to serve as command staff in the Unified Command structure.

“The way we have adapted the national incident command system here in Lawrence and Douglas County to formally embed Equity into the structure as a Command Staff function is probably an innovation that will catch on nationally and should,” Owens said. “The Equity Advisors have provided great value to our thinking and this will ensure that continues.”

According to the county, the Unified Command’s goal includes encouraging universal usage of masks when social distancing is not possible as well as looking to prohibit or minimize activity creating a high risk for COVID-19 transmission. It said other objectives related to the response include rapidly and effectively responding to outbreaks and case spikes, establishing surveillance testing capabilities and developing a vaccination strategy to help plan for future distribution.

Douglas Co. said ensuring a perspective for equity including tools and resources are integrated with all planning and operations and planning for a strong community recover from the impact of the virus are goals as well.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.