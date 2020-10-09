Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Democrat Kali Barnett and Republican Tracey Mann faced off Thursday evening in the KWCH-12 studios in hopes of winning over voters from the “Big First” district of Kansas. Both are both vying for the U.S. House District 1 seat left open by Roger Marshall who is running for Senate. From the federal government’s response to COVID-19 to agriculture to rural healthcare, both candidates provided their stance on issues affecting Kansans.

