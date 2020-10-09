Advertisement

Campaign 2020: U.S. House District 1 candidate forum

Democrat Kali Barnett will take on Republican Challenger Tracey Mann in a race to fill the seat left open by Roger Marshall who is running for Senate.
Democrat Kali Barnett will take on Republican Challenger Tracey Mann in a race to fill the seat left open by Roger Marshall who is running for Senate.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Democrat Kali Barnett and Republican Tracey Mann faced off Thursday evening in the KWCH-12 studios in hopes of winning over voters from the “Big First” district of Kansas. Both are both vying for the U.S. House District 1 seat left open by Roger Marshall who is running for Senate. From the federal government’s response to COVID-19 to agriculture to rural healthcare, both candidates provided their stance on issues affecting Kansans.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas crime victims assistance programs receive cash infusion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Over $21 million in grants has been given to Kansas crime victims assistance programs.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

News

Topeka Trump Parade to see over 500 participants

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Over 500 people have opted into the Topeka Trump Car Parade so far, which is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000 people.

News

Gov. Kelly visits Flint Hills Trail in Osawatomie

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will travel to Osawatomie on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Flint Hills Trail.

Latest News

News

Short Line Rail improvement projects come to Kansas

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that Kansas will be seeing a handful of short-line rail improvement projects

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

White House to distribute 100 million on-site, rapid COVID-19 tests

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is approving the rollout of on-site rapid testing throughout the United States.

News

Topeka joins cities hosting Trump 2020 car parades

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans will get a chance to show their support for the Republican 2020 Presidential candidate on Oct. 24.

News

Marshall votes no on Heroes Act 2.0

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall has voted down the second version of the Heroes Act.

News

Moran backed Olympic Reform Legislation heads to President’s desk

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Moran-Blumenthal Olympic Reform Legislation is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.