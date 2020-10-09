250 Kansas crime victims receive support from State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas victims of crime have been awarded financial assistance from the State.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 250 victims of violent crime at its October meeting on Thursday.

According to Schmidt, awards were made in 134 new cases, additional expenses were paid in 116 previous cases and the awards totaled $249,302.58.

Schmidt said the Division of Crime Victims Compensation administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

According to the AG, Kansas’s Crime Victims Compensation Board decides claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded. It said awards are limited to a maximum of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of victims of homicide.

Schmidt said a part of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides the funding for the program.

For more information on the Crime Victims Compensation program, click here.

