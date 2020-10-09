23-year-old behind bars for 2019 homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A man is behind bars Friday morning in connection to a Nov. 2019 homicide that killed 15-year-old Owen Hughes of Topeka.

Darnell Tyree-Peppers, 23, was arrested Thursday night by the Topeka Police Department and Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

Tyree-Peppers was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Burglary.

Both Hughes and Reginald Mckinney, 21, were shot just after 3 p.m. Nov, 12 in the 2400 block of SE Maryland.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says Hughes was found inside the home, while Mckinney was found outside in the yard.

Previously, only 19-year-old Larry Huggins III was the only one charged in the death of Hughes.

