Woman in custody for drug possession following welfare check

Kaylee Hogue was arrested early Thursday morning for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Kaylee Hogue was arrested early Thursday morning for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old woman is in custody and facing multiple felony charges following a welfare check early on Thursday morning.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said a 30-year-old woman is in custody and facing multiple felony charges, including possession and distribution of methamphetamine, following a welfare check in the 3600 block of NW 46th St. on early Thursday morning.

According to Hill, on Oct. 8, 2020, shortly after 4 a.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center got a call regarding a person asleep inside a vehicle at a gas pump in the 3600 block of NW 46th St. He said upon arrival, deputies found Kaylee M. Hogue, 30, of Topeka, asleep inside a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Hill said during the investigation, it was determined that Hogue was under the influence.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Hogue was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with charges of possession of methamphetamine and opiate, distribution of a certain depressant, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

Sheriff Hill said he appreciates the continued focus from patrol on illegal narcotics in the community.

