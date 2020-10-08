Wichita woman sentenced for giving gun to man who used it to kill three

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman has been sentenced for giving a gun to a man that was later convicted in three killings.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Wichita woman was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison for giving a gun to a man who later convicted the killing of three people.

According to McAllister, Myrta Rangel, 35, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of giving a gun to a person she knew would use it in drug trafficking crimes and one count of giving a gun to a person she knew was a previously convicted felon.

McAllister said in Rangel’s plea, she admitted to taking part in a drug trafficking conspiracy, including Jereme Nelson and others. He said she gave Nelson a handgun and he carried it to a meeting in rural Harvey County to collect a drug debt.

At that meeting, McAllister said Nelson shot and killed three people: Travis Street, Angela Graevs and Richard Prouty. He said after the killing, Rangel and Nelson fled to Mexico where Mexican authorities were eventually able to return them to the U.S. for prosecution.

McAllister said he commends the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster for their work on the case.

