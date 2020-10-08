Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Jesse

Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight, we focus on a young man named Jesse, who’d love to bring some smiles to your home.

Jesse is 15 and has a wonderful personality.

Just by looking at a few photos, you can tell he loves to have fun. Jesse is smart and very loving.

He likes to make – and eat – peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And, he likes to help with chores around the house, like doing laundry and picking up toys.

In his free time, he likes to dance, swim, play video games and listen to audio books.

Jesse does well in school and especially likes art and gym.

This teenage guy would fit best in a home with parents who are patient and willing to spend a lot of time with him. Jess is non-verbal – and very bright. He knows how to communicate through electronics and does well playing with others but enjoys alone time, too.

If you’d like more information on Jesse, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

