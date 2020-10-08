USDA invests in rural Kansas distance learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rural Kansas counties are getting an infusion of cash to improve distance learning.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen announced on Thursday that it is investing $943,163 to provide science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes to students in rural areas.

According to the USDA, the investment will be used for extending science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes to underserved areas in Allen and Woodson counties in rural southeast Kansas.

The USDA also said the investments will help Neosho County Community College to create new STEM distance learning capabilities in Chanute and Ottawa to serve surrounding areas including Franklin and Neosho counties with increased allied health courses needed to improve health and decrease out-migration.

