USD 383 updates COVID-19 dashboard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan-Ogden School District is updating its COVID-19 dashboard for families and students.

The Manhattan-Ogden School District said in a tweet on Thursday that it has updated its Data Dashboard for COVID-19 related information to include more updated and comprehensive data.

USD 383 has an updated/more comprehensive Data Dashboard for COVID related information. The data will be updated each Wednesday afternoon. Please keep up all of your efforts to stay healthy & continue to reduce the presence of COVID in our district. https://t.co/7ClIQE6P1w pic.twitter.com/06c523NIuH — USD 383 (@usd383) October 8, 2020

USD 383 said the data will be updated each week on Wednesday afternoon.

