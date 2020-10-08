Advertisement

USD 383 updates COVID-19 dashboard

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan-Ogden School District is updating its COVID-19 dashboard for families and students.

The Manhattan-Ogden School District said in a tweet on Thursday that it has updated its Data Dashboard for COVID-19 related information to include more updated and comprehensive data.

USD 383 said the data will be updated each week on Wednesday afternoon.

