Advertisement

Topeka Zoo holding virtual fundraiser for FOTZ

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo wants the community to join them for a virtual fundraiser this weekend.

They want to help Friends of the Zoo make up for the deficit they’re facing due to COVID-19.

Originally estimated around $400,000, Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says that shortfall has shrunk to around 150-thousand dollars thanks to community support and assistance from the CARES Act.

Wiley says they hope to meet that last $150,000 this weekend.

“We really need the community to get behind Friends of the Zoo so that Friends of the Zoo can continue to support programs here at the zoo that include education, camp counselors, supporting a lot of the staff you see in our seasonal exhibits.”

The virtual event will feature the auction and some live entertainment. You can find it on the Topeka Zoo’s Facebook page Saturday from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas receiving almost $17 million to support crime victims

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Nearly $17 million dollars is coming to Kansas to support crime victims.

News

Topeka Police investigate shooting encompassing several areas

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A watch commander says a report of gunfire came out from SE Pinecrest, in the HiCrest neighborhood. A person with a gunshot wound was then found downtown near SE 11th and Quincy.

News

KDHE Wastewater Testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
KDHE testing wastewater plants across the state for COVID-19.

News

Crunch Fitness goes pink

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Crunch Fitness Topeka will look much pinker to gym-goers.

Latest News

State

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

USDA invests over $985,000 in rural health care, distance learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The distance learning and telemedicine investment will benefit a seven-state, 66 county area of which 16 are in Kansas.

News

Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

News

KS Dept. of Labor combats unemployment fraud claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Like states all across the country, Kansas is seeing an increase in reports of unemployment claim fraud.

News

2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission looks for new district magistrate judge, district judge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for two new judges.