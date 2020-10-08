Topeka Zoo holding virtual fundraiser for FOTZ

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo wants the community to join them for a virtual fundraiser this weekend.

They want to help Friends of the Zoo make up for the deficit they’re facing due to COVID-19.

Originally estimated around $400,000, Topeka Zoo Director Brendan Wiley says that shortfall has shrunk to around 150-thousand dollars thanks to community support and assistance from the CARES Act.

Wiley says they hope to meet that last $150,000 this weekend.

“We really need the community to get behind Friends of the Zoo so that Friends of the Zoo can continue to support programs here at the zoo that include education, camp counselors, supporting a lot of the staff you see in our seasonal exhibits.”

The virtual event will feature the auction and some live entertainment. You can find it on the Topeka Zoo’s Facebook page Saturday from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.