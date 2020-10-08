Topeka Police investigating shooting in north Topeka
Police were called to the Holiday Inn around 2:45 on reports of a shooting.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a shooting outside of a hotel in north Topeka early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Holiday Inn off of Hwy 24 near Topeka Blvd around 2:45 on reports of a shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
