Topeka Police investigating shooting in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a shooting outside of a hotel in north Topeka early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn off of Hwy 24 near Topeka Blvd around 2:45 on reports of a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.