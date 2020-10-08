Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating shooting in north Topeka

By Dylan Olsen
Oct. 8, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a shooting outside of a hotel in north Topeka early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn off of Hwy 24 near Topeka Blvd around 2:45 on reports of a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

