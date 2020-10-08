Advertisement

Topeka Police investigate shooting encompassing several areas

Topeka Police investigate a wrecked car on the ramp from I-70 to SE 10th, Oct. 7, 2020. TPD said it may be linked to reports of gunfire earlier in the night.
Topeka Police investigate a wrecked car on the ramp from I-70 to SE 10th, Oct. 7, 2020. TPD said it may be linked to reports of gunfire earlier in the night.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a shooting investigation encompasses several areas.

A watch commander says a report of gunfire came out around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday from SE Pinecrest, in the HiCrest neighborhood. A person with some type of injury was then found downtown near SE 11th and Quincy, and authorities also received a report that a suspect vehicle may have crashed on I-70 near 10th St.

TPD says officers are working to gather information and evidence. This story is developing. 13 NEWS will provide updates as they are available.

