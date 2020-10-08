Woman taken to hospital with head injury after incident in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured Thursday morning in East Topeka, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 3600 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

The incident originally was reported to be a shooting.

However, responding officers found the victim suffering from what was described as “blunt-force trauma” to her head.

The woman, who was injured inside a mobile home, was transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. Her injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that the assailant in the case was believed to be a woman. No other descriptions were available at the scene.

Around 10 a.m., a woman was seen being taken into custody by Topeka police officers.

The woman then entered the back seat of the police car, which then left the mobile home park.

Yellow crime-scene tape was extended about 100 feet from the mobile home where the incident occurred.

Officers responding to the scene found what appeared to be a small pool of blood on the pavement of the street immediately north of where the incidentn occurred.

Police added that the assailants were believed to have fired several rounds of gunfire into the air as they left the scene, after the woman had been injured.

Several spent shell casings had been located in the immediate area, police said.

Additional details, including the condition of the injured woman, weren’t immediatley available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

