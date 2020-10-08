Thursday forecast: Cooler than yesterday but still unseasonably warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 90s yesterday highs will be in the 80s today through Sunday. More seasonal temperatures return next week with highs in the 70s although with some uncertainty on the weather pattern next week there may be some days temperatures are stuck in the 60s for highs.

With uncertainty on next week’s weather pattern not only are temperatures uncertain but precipitation chances are uncertain as well. The computer models have not been consistent on timing on when rain will occur. There also remains inconsistencies on one model on how much rain will fall while the other model is more consistent. Unfortunately the more consistent model is the one that is leading to mostly dry conditions and any rain that may fall will be light. With that said did remove rain from the 8 day until there’s more confidence on timing. Right now the highest chance for rain is Monday morning in north-central Kansas with most spots dry. The computer model uncertainty may have to do with the uncertainties on the track of Hurricane Delta as it continues to move inland so we may not know exactly what next week’s weather pattern is until it makes landfall this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE/S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

Saturday may have some areas of fog in the morning due to low level moisture moving in from Hurricane Delta and depending how quickly clouds dissipate will depend on how warm it’ll get. Think it’ll be cooler than Friday and highs in the 80s but low 80s or mid 80s is the uncertainty.

With sunshine, Sunday highs will be in the 80s before cooling down in the 70s and even 60s possible next week.

With low confidence on the weather pattern especially for next week, keep checking back each day for updates.

