Advertisement

Thursday forecast: Cooler than yesterday but still unseasonably warm

More seasonal temperatures next week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 90s yesterday highs will be in the 80s today through Sunday. More seasonal temperatures return next week with highs in the 70s although with some uncertainty on the weather pattern next week there may be some days temperatures are stuck in the 60s for highs.

With uncertainty on next week’s weather pattern not only are temperatures uncertain but precipitation chances are uncertain as well. The computer models have not been consistent on timing on when rain will occur. There also remains inconsistencies on one model on how much rain will fall while the other model is more consistent. Unfortunately the more consistent model is the one that is leading to mostly dry conditions and any rain that may fall will be light. With that said did remove rain from the 8 day until there’s more confidence on timing. Right now the highest chance for rain is Monday morning in north-central Kansas with most spots dry. The computer model uncertainty may have to do with the uncertainties on the track of Hurricane Delta as it continues to move inland so we may not know exactly what next week’s weather pattern is until it makes landfall this weekend.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE/S 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

Saturday may have some areas of fog in the morning due to low level moisture moving in from Hurricane Delta and depending how quickly clouds dissipate will depend on how warm it’ll get. Think it’ll be cooler than Friday and highs in the 80s but low 80s or mid 80s is the uncertainty.

With sunshine, Sunday highs will be in the 80s before cooling down in the 70s and even 60s possible next week.

Taking Action:

With low confidence on the weather pattern especially for next week, keep checking back each day for updates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler than yesterday, still unseasonably warm

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Dog Walking Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Hot today, cooler but still warm the rest of the week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Weather pattern change expected next week

Forecast

Hot today cooler but still unseasonably warm through the weekend

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warmer with less wind

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming temperatures through Wednesday

Forecast

Warming up

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT

Forecast

Monday forecast: A warm and dry week ahead

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Next chance of rain may be next Monday night

Forecast

Warm and dry this week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmer days ahead for the week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT

Forecast

Sunny and 60s this afternoon, warming up for the work week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Slightly cooler tomorrow, warmer for the work week