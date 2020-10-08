Advertisement

TFD investigates house fire in south Topeka

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation of an afternoon house fire is underway in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a report of a structure fire at 3500 SE Girard St. just before noon on Oct. 8.

Upon arrival, crews said they found smoke coming from a single-story wood-frame house. They said a search concluded that all occupants were able to self evacuate before their arrival.

Crews said they were able to contain the fire to the original building and quickly put it out.

TFD said an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Division responded to help with the incident to determine how and where the fire was caused.

According to the Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the estimated loss of the fire is $650 with $500 associate with structural loss and $150 in content loss.

TFD said working smoke detectors were located within the house.

