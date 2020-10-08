Stormont Vail welcomes Elite Esthetics MedSpa to health network

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elite Esthetics MedSpa is joining the Stormont Vail Health network.

Stormont Vail Health says Elite Esthetics MedSpa, LL, at 1020 SW Fairlawn Rd., will be joining its team as Azure Aesthetics. It said Azure will relocate to the new Cotton O’Neil Asbury Dr. Clinic at 2902 SW Asbury Dr. on Oct. 16.

“The addition of Elite Esthetics MedSpa to the Stormont Vail Health organization brings a new service to our patients,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “We appreciate Dr. Scott Thellman and his commitment to his practice, and are excited to welcome his MedSpa clients to the Stormont Vail family.”

According to Stormont Vail, the aesthetics staff will become Stormont Vail employees and will work with plastic surgeon Heather L. Pena, M.D., to offer services like microdermabrasion, Botox, dermal fillers, advanced laster treatment of skin conditions with Halo Hybrid Fractional laser, laser hair and vein removal and more. It said patients can call 785-783-3144 to schedule an appointment.

“While I’m excited to see the MedSpa we opened in 2014 continue to grow and expand, I’ll really miss working closely with Kim Pittz, RN, our manager and nurse injector, and Michelle Juarez, our amazing aesthetician,” said Dr. Scott Thellman, Elite Esthetics. “They’re both incredibly talented and have been a true pleasure to work with over the years. I know Azure Aesthetics will be in excellent, experienced hands.”

