Stormont Vail successfully hosts first drive thru flu shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 1,400 influenza immunizations were given out at Stormont Vail’s first day of drive-thru flu shot clinics.

Stormont Vail Health says it had a great team effort on Wednesday on its first day of the 2020 drive-thru flu shot clinics.

Elizabeth Gerhardt, RN, Director of Cotton O’Neil Medical Specialties said almost 1,400 immunizations were given. She said this was a huge undertaking.

According to Stormont Vail, the Surgery Parking Garage at 10th and Garfield was used for the clinic and had five lanes running for a few hours due to the volume. It said once it got through the morning rush, it was able to get patients through within 5 - 10 minutes.

The health network said this year, it is more important than ever to get the flu shot. It said facing fall and winter months when both the flu viruses and the virus causing COVID-19 will spread. It said getting flu immunizations greatly reduces the risk of flu-related illnesses and hospitalizations.

Stormont Vail said it wants to thank its team members across all of its organizations that help with the flu immunization effort. It said it wants to thank each and every team member getting their flu shots to protect not only themselves but the community around them.

For more information on the flu clinic, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.