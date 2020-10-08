Stormont Vail Events Center is working to keep patrons safe while adding convenience to experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The added combination of social distancing and convenience will soon be making its way to the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Thursday approved for the venue to waive purchasing policy for the sole source purchase of mobile food and beverage ordering systems with Bypass Mobile.

Visitors can avoid the line at the concession stand by ordering from their mobile device.

Once the order is done, the customer will get a notification to pick it up from the stand.

The motivation was to help limit contact with others to slow the spread of COVID-19, but Stormont Vail Events Center’s General Manager Kellen Seitz said the program also allows customers more time to enjoy the events.

“Nobody likes waiting 20 minutes, 10 minutes in a concession line and missing part of the game or missing part of the concert they’re there for or what ever it is they’re there to attend; it allows them to process that order stay remained seated and spend less than two or three minutes to get back pick up that order and head back to their seat,” he told commissioners.

Purchase with a method like apple pay, a debit or credit card will be required to pay for concessions.

