Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Be prepared for the worst': Hurricane Delta intensifies

Updated: moments ago
|
Mississippi's governor warned people to "prepare for the worst, pray for the best and expect somewhere in-between" as Hurricane Delta, now a powerful category 3 storm, takes aim at the hurricane-weary Gulf.

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Sports

Emporia-native Clint Bowyer announces NASCAR retirement

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Emporia-native NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Sports

Chiefs/Bills game rescheduled to Sunday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A rescheduled Bills/Titans game means the Chiefs/Bills game will be moved to Sunday.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. moves to orange zone in latest scorecard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee Co. scored an 11 for Community Transmission Severity Index Rating on the latest Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

News

Wichita woman sentenced for giving gun to man who used it to kill three

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita woman has been sentenced for giving a gun to a man that was later convicted in three killings.

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Local

Stormont Vail Events Center is working to keep patrons safe while adding convenience to experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The added combination of social distancing and convenience will soon be making its way to the Stormont Vail Events Center.

News

Stormont Vail welcomes Elite Esthetics MedSpa to health network

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Elite Esthetics MedSpa is joining the Stormont Vail Health network.