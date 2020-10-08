Shawnee Co. moves to high zone on Community Transmission Scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shawnee Co. scored an 11 for Community Transmission Severity Index Rating on the latest Community Transmission and Severity Scorecard for COVID-19.

This score moves the county to the high or orange zone for the period of September 20 to October 3.

The scorecard shows an increase in new cases for COVID-19 to 143 in this period up from 109 the week before.

The percentage of positive cases remains low at 4.6 percent this period a slight uptick from 4.3 percent on the previous scorecard.

Hospital occupancy remains low at 77.1 percent of medical and surgical beds occupied.

Public health system capacity stress, which is graded by separate criteria from the health department remains moderate.

On the previous scorecard, Shawnee Co. ranked in the moderate or yellow zone.

