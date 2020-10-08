Shawnee Co. adds 26 to COVID-19 death total

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is adding 26 deaths to its COVID-19-related tally.

Health officials said Thursday the additions stem from a review of deaths occurring during the pandemic. The actual deaths did not occur in recent days. The additions bring the total number of Shawnee County residents who’ve died as a result of COVID-19 to 60.

According to a news release, Shawnee Co. received reports of deaths not in its numbers. Health officials then investigated how local institutions report deaths, and looked at all cases in the state’s COVID-19 electronic reporting system listed as deceased. Health officials say they further reviewed those records with hospitals, nursing homes, and the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says it now will list deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard as “provisional.” The tally will include any deaths within 30 days of a confirmed positive COVID-19 deaths, excluding those obviously unrelated to the virus, such as a traumatic injury. If KDHE’s verification process later concludes the death was not related to COVID-19, it will be removed.

Shawnee Co. Health officials say the 60 deaths listed in Thursday’s count all are verified by KDHE as COVID-19 related.

You can view the Shawnee Co. COVID-19 dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.