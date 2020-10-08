Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Riley County’s Nic Allen

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Riley County’s Nic Allen.

Allen is a three-sport athlete for the Falcons, starring in football, basketball and baseball.

He balances a 4.0 GPA while also taking part in FCA, science club, key club and SADD.

Allen is undecided on where he’ll go to college, but plans to major in construction science.

