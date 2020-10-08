RCPD sets date for Drug Take-Back Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is giving the community a chance to rid their homes of expired prescription drugs with Drug Take-Back Day.

The Riley County Police Department says on Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. it and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide residents the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and they by ridding homes of possibly dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. It said to bring pills for disposal to Dillons-Westloop or Walmart.

RCPD said sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

According to RCPD, the October event is the DEA’s 19th nationwide event since it began a decade ago.

In the fall of 2019, RCPD said Americans turned in almost 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at almost 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. It said the DEA has now collected almost 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications since the beginning of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative in 2010.

According to RCPD, the initiative addresses a vital issue to public health and safety. It said medicines that reside in home cabinets are extremely susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. It said rates of drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as well as the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to the drugs.

Additionally, RCPD said there are many other ways to dispose of the unwanted drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available year-round.

