Advertisement

RCPD sets date for Drug Take-Back Day

(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is giving the community a chance to rid their homes of expired prescription drugs with Drug Take-Back Day.

The Riley County Police Department says on Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. it and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide residents the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and they by ridding homes of possibly dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. It said to bring pills for disposal to Dillons-Westloop or Walmart.

RCPD said sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

According to RCPD, the October event is the DEA’s 19th nationwide event since it began a decade ago.

In the fall of 2019, RCPD said Americans turned in almost 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at almost 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. It said the DEA has now collected almost 6,350 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications since the beginning of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative in 2010.

According to RCPD, the initiative addresses a vital issue to public health and safety. It said medicines that reside in home cabinets are extremely susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. It said rates of drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as well as the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to the drugs.

Additionally, RCPD said there are many other ways to dispose of the unwanted drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available year-round.

For more information on DEA collection sites, click here.

For more information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs, click here.

For more information on Drug Take-Back Day, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Charges filed against one in Oct. 3 homicide

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Charges have been filed against Tishara Renee Moran in relation to an Oct. 3 homicide.

News

Woman in custody for drug possession following welfare check

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A 30-year-old woman is in custody and facing multiple felony charges following a welfare check early on Thursday morning.

Coronavirus

Aruba removed from KDHE travel quarantine list

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Aruba from its travel quarantine list.

News

Nominees for Geary Co. district magistrate judge being accepted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for a district magistrate judge in Geary County.

Latest News

News

USDA invests in rural Kansas distance learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Rural Kansas counties are getting an infusion of cash to improve distance learning.

Sports

Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas head football coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

KDOT workers feel the toll of traffic fatalities worked

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Department of Transportation workers have seen the toll and they have felt the toll of unsafe driving.

News

Gov. Kelly creates Office of Broadband Development, announces $50M investment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order Thursday creating a state Office of Broadband Development.

News

Shawnee Co. adds 26 to COVID-19 death total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee Co. Health officials said more than two dozen deaths added Thursday to the county's COVID-19 dashboard stem from a review of deaths occurring during the pandemic.

News

Attempted murder jury trial tentatively scheduled for March 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
A 35-year-old man was formally arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony criminal possession of a weapon.