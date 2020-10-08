Advertisement

Prayer and worship event set for Sunday afternoon on south side of Statehouse

An event called #WorshipNow is set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the Statehouse, in the 300 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.
An event called #WorshipNow is set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the Statehouse, in the 300 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A prayer and worship event sponsored by leaders represtenting several area churches is set for Sunday afternoon in downtown Topeka.

The event, called #WorshipNow, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the Statehouse, in the 300 block of S.W. 10th Avenue.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity for “all churches and denominations to join together as God’s people.”

#WorshipNow is described as “a public prayer and worship event” in which participants “declare that God has not forgotten about our city, that he is on the move, and that we all want to take part in it.”

