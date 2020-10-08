Pottawatomie Co. mourns loss of dispatcher

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is mourning the loss of dispatcher William “Bill” Finn.

The Saint George Police Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that its heartfelt and sincere condolences, prayers and sympathies are with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office on the sudden loss of its dispatcher William “Bill” Finn #9111.

SGPD said if residents have spent any time in Pottawatomie Co. and had to dial 911 or call the Sheriff’s Office, chances are they spoke with Bill.

According to the Department, Finn was dedicated to excellence in his work and serving his community proudly while keeping a calm and upbeat demeanor.

SGPD said Finn will be greatly missed.

