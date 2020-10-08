Nominees for Geary Co. district magistrate judge being accepted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for a district magistrate judge in Geary County.

Kansas Courts says the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations to fill a vacancy for a district magistrate judge in Geary Co. which will be created by the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11.

According to the Court, the 8th Judicial District is comprised of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court departmental justice presiding over the 8th Judicial District, said nominees can apply or be nominated but must be on a nomination form that includes the nominee’s signature.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, a secondary school or equivalent and either be a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass a test given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission said nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form which is available from the clerk of the district court in Dickinson, Geary, Marion, or Morris counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online.

The commission said one original and eight copies of the completed form and supporting letters must be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 5, at noon to:

Justice Caleb Stegall

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave., Room 313

Topeka, KS 66612

The commission said it will meet to interview nominees on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m., and then appoint a district magistrate judge. It said interviews are open to the public and a meeting location will be announced.

According to the Court, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position, and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Stegal as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, James Hefley of Hillsboro, Keith Henry of Junction City, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

