New KTA contest encourages safe driving

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is encouraging safe driving with a new contest.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says it is encouraging drivers to promote safe driving habits with witty attention-grabbing safety messages with its new contest. It said the entry deadline is Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the KTA, the contest helps raise awareness about safe driving habits not only for new teen drivers but also for adults. It said there will be three winners from each age division. It said winners from the Youth division, ages 13-17, will have there safety message published in VYPE Kansas magazine and will get a gift card. It said the winners from the adult division, 18 and older, will also get a gift card. It said winners from both divisions will get their messages featured on DMS boards along the Kansas Turnpike.

KTA said entries must follow specific rules:

  • Safety messages must promote safe driving habits using themes.
    • Examples: distracted driving; impaired driving; seat belts; speeding; holiday-related safety
  • Entries must not exceed a total of 15 characters and spaces per line, with three lines total per entry
  • No personal information, websites, or emojis are allowed
  • Must be appropriate for the public (would you want your grandma or kids to read it?)
  • Multiple entries are accepted; however, participants may only win once
  • If there are duplicate/similar entries from different participants, the first submitted entry will be selected

“COVID-19 has caused everyone to rethink our daily lives – from school and work to going to the grocery store,” said Rachel Bell, KTA Director of Business Services & Customer Relations. “Regardless of how you’ve been impacted, KTA still wants you to buckle up, not drive impaired or distracted and to always keep safety as a priority.”

KTA said those interested in the contest can view more details here.

