New judge being sought for 10th Judicial District

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominees for a judge vacancy in Johnson County.

Kansas Courts says the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations to fill a district judge vacancy in Johnson County that will be created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Foster on Nov. 29.

According to the Court, the 10ty Judicial District is comprised of Johnson County.

The Court said Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 10th Judicial District, said interested parties may apply or be nominated for the position.

According to the Court, a nominee for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the 10th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Court said nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form which is available from the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission, the clerk of the Johnson County District Court, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online.

The Nominating Commission said one original and 15 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be delivered by Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. to:

Kevin Moriarty

7007 College Blvd., Ste. 430

Overland Park, KS 66211

According to the commission, it will convene via videoconference on Friday, Nov. 20, at noon to choose the nominees receiving interviews. It said the meeting is open to the public and those interested in listening may request instructions by emailing info@kscourts.org.

The commission said it will meet to interview nominees on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m., in the Johnson County Administration Building at 111 S. Cherry St. in Olathe. It said interviews are open to the public and it will announce if it changes how the meeting occurs due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Court said the commission will choose from three to five nominees whose names will be sent to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. It said the governor then has 60 days to decide whom to appoint.

According to the Court, after serving one year in office, the new judge will have to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Thomas Bath of Leawood, Samuel Turner Sr. of Leawood, Joe Beveridge of Lenexa, Stephene Moore of Lenexa, Annabeth Surbaugh of Lenexa, Laura McConwell of Mission, Doug Brownlee of Olathe, James Griffith of Olathe, Stephen Tatum of Olathe, Rick Guinn of Overland Park, Kevin Moriarty of Overland Park, Greg Musil of Overland Park and Josie Herrera of Shawnee.

