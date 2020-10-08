Manhattan man arrested after aggravated kidnapping

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 25-year-old Manhattan man is in custody after the aggravated kidnapping of a 26-year-old female.

The Riley County Police Department says it has arrested Aaron Lewis, 25, of Manhattan in relation to an aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday.

RCPD said it filed a report for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, violation of a protection order, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim and seven counts of failure to appear on Oct. 7, shortly after 1:50 p.m.

Officers said the victim is a 26-year-old female and the suspect is a 25-year-old male. It was reported that he kidnapped her and injured her.

According to RCPD, Lews was issued a total bond of $63,750 which causes him to remain confined.

