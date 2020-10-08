KDOT workers feel the toll of traffic fatalities worked

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation workers have seen the toll and they have felt the toll of traffic fatalities.

Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs Manager in south-central Kansas, Tim Potter, says over the years workers have seen bodies covered by sheets and worse. He said one remembers a car seat outside a mangled vehicle which is imprinted in his memory. He said they have witnessed grief in a woman looking for her sister.

Potter said these are not law enforcement or rescue crews, but first responders. He said they are KDOT crews working to provide traffic control at crashes so rescuers and law enforcement can focus on the emergency and so traffic can be directed around the wreckage. He said at all hours, in all kinds of weather, these workers see the toll and experience. From this exposure, he said they have a unique perspective on the importance of traffic safety.

According to Potter, KDOT workers from around the state are sharing their experiences as part of the national safety campaign Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day, focusing on all types of traffic safety.

Jeff Romine, Highway Maintenance Superintendent with the Wamego Area Shop, said he remembers an early morning crash that closed a highway. He said it took the Kansas Highway Patrol hours to document the scene while fire trucks washed off biohazards from the pavement.

Romine said as a superintendent he goes to crashes to help direct his crews. He said “I just get up and go,” no matter what the hour is. He said he tries to keep the new workers from having close exposure.

According to Romine, even when KDOT workers flagging traffic are stationed relatively distant from the wreckage, they sometimes come face to face with relatives of the injured or killed. He said the loved ones want to get closer and they want to talk to officers investigating. he said he remembers a husband that arrived to see about his wife. He said she had just died in the crash.

Romine said the man waited until an officer could leave the investigation to talk to him. He said during those 20 minutes, KDOT workers tried to gently engage with the husband, without saying anything insensitive. He said the passed the time with small talk.

According to Romine, after attending so many crashes patterns can be seen. He said he learns from law enforcement of factors suspected in crashes. He said a common thread seems to be driver distraction.

“I think the biggest thing is the cell phones,” said Romine. “And then, of course, the seat belts come in. More than not, they weren’t wearing a seat belt, are the ones who got killed.”

Romine said it is impossible to not be affected.

The worst ones to take is when you got a family involved. Because it’s just like your family. It could have been you. There was one where a baby got killed, and that bothered me for a long time.

Romine said he was doing traffic control.

“When I got there, there was a child seat there, outside the vehicle.”

Jeff Romine, KDOT Wamego Maintenance Superintendent. (KDOT)

Kim Brownlee, Wellington Subarea Supervisor, said he recalls a fatal accident that left a long trail of debris. He said it was night, which made it hard to see.

Brownlee said Area Superintendent Greg Dixon asked the Wellington crew to re-walk a ditch by the crash site on the following day.

“Because he said the family is going to want to go back out there,” said Brownlee.

According to Brownlee, During the check, the found a piece of human remains and called a sheriff’s deputy.

Brownlee said a relative of the victim learned about the recovery and voiced her appreciation.

Thank you for going back out and doing what you did.

Kim Brownlee, Wellington Subarea Supervisor. (KDOT)

Highway Maintenance Superintendent in Topeka, Dave Studebaker, said distraught people show up at crash sites frequently. He said that KDOT workers, however, are not in a position to relay information to them, that is law enforcement’s job. He said still, workers are often the first people relatives approach.

Studebaker said he remembers helping with traffic control after a crash where a woman ran up to the workers. He said he told her that he could not let her move closer for her safety.

“That’s my sister,” Studebaker said the woman told him.

According to Studebaker, the woman became distraught and he told her: “I understand you.” He said he would ask for a sheriff’s deputy to come over to her.

“I just got on the radio and told them to come up there,” Studebaker recalls.

Studebaker said in situations like e that, KDOT workers must be respectful and compassionate.

Unfortunately, it did turn out to be her sister.

David Studebaker, KDOT Topeka Maintenance Superintendent. (KDOT)

Kevin Crain, Altamont Subarea Supervisor, said he has worked for KDOT for almost 22 years. He said he is also a former EMT with Cherryvale Fire/EMS. He said earlier in his KDOT career, before becoming a supervisor, he went out to set up traffic control after a multiple-fatality crash.

Bodies are still on the ground with sheets over them, and you have to drive around that.

Crain said now he goes to crash sites as a supervisor.

“A lot of times, I’ll roll up and there’s still bodies in the car,” said Crain. “I tell my new employees, ‘You don’t know what you’re going to find on the side of the road, and you don’t know what you’re going to drive into. You have to be prepared for about anything out there.’”

According to Crain, working in communities like that creates a small world.

“It could be your family, a buddy’s family, it could be your next-door neighbor," said Crain. "You’re hoping it’s not the vehicle it is.”

Crain said having to flag traffic at a crash site means working in all conditions.

“I’ve flagged at midnight in heavy fog for a fatality accident,” Crain said. “We’ve done 'em in pouring-down rain.”

According to Crain, accidents happen at all hours.

“When we get a phone call in the middle of the night, you kind of wake up, and you go in ‘Go mode,’” Crain said.

Crain said when he arrives at a crash site he talks to law enforcement to see whether there are bodies present. He said he wants to protect or at least prepare his crew for what they might see.

According to Crain, depending on the configuration of the highway, KDOT traffic control flaggers can be hundreds of feet to two or three miles from the crash site.

“We try to be as far back as we can -- you don’t want to be in the way,” Crain said. “We’ll do whatever we can do to alleviate the problem.”

Crain said after reacting to crashes and being exposed to what happened, KDOT crews have to be careful not to discuss it in front of others in the community. He said you may never know who could be listening, it could be the loved one of a crash victim. He said when workers visit a convenience store or cafe, someone could ask about the wreck they just worked.

According to Crain, KDOT employees do not want to cause any emotional hurt to someone.

If you work some of these wrecks, you have to be mindful," said Crain. “Kind of what you see here -- what happens out on the highway -- stays here with us.”

Crain said being exposed to crashes does affect a person.

“Some of the wrecks you have to deal with over the years; you still see them clear as day.”

Crain said for him, “It’s not something that wakes you up with nightmares, but it’s still something you see vividly in your mind.”

Kevin Crain, KDOT Altamont Subarea Supervisor. (KDOT)

