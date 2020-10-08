Advertisement

Kansas receiving almost $17 million to support crime victims

(KOSA)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $17 million dollars is coming to Kansas to support crime victims.

“Promoting justice by providing support to victims of crime is an important part of our mission,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. “These funds will be used both to assist victims in the immediate aftermath of crime and to support them over the longer term as they rebuild their lives.”

The Department of Justice is providing the state with three grants funding assistance programs and victim compensation.

A bulk of the money, $14.9 million, will go to the State of Kansas' Crime Victims Fund.

The Office of the Attorney General is getting $1.15 million for crime victim compensation.

And, $750,000 will be committed to supporting trafficking victims at the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Advocates, service providers and law enforcement agencies from around the country stand ready to help crime victims exercise their legal rights and reclaim their lives,” Attorney General William Barr said. “The new funding resources continue the administration’s commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crime to be able to heal and recover.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka Zoo holding virtual fundraiser for FOTZ

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Topeka Zoo wants the community to join them for a virtual fundraiser this weekend.

News

Topeka Police investigate shooting encompassing several areas

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A watch commander says a report of gunfire came out from SE Pinecrest, in the HiCrest neighborhood. A person with a gunshot wound was then found downtown near SE 11th and Quincy.

News

KDHE Wastewater Testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
KDHE testing wastewater plants across the state for COVID-19.

News

Crunch Fitness goes pink

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Crunch Fitness Topeka will look much pinker to gym-goers.

Latest News

State

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

State Finance Council votes unanimously to extend state of disaster declaration

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kansas' state of disaster declaration remains in place after the State Finance Council unanimously voted to approve the declaration in their meeting held by conference call Wednesday.

News

USDA invests over $985,000 in rural health care, distance learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The distance learning and telemedicine investment will benefit a seven-state, 66 county area of which 16 are in Kansas.

News

Gov. Kelly to make announcement on broadband

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement about broadband in Kansas on Thursday.

News

KS Dept. of Labor combats unemployment fraud claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Like states all across the country, Kansas is seeing an increase in reports of unemployment claim fraud.

News

2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission looks for new district magistrate judge, district judge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominations for two new judges.