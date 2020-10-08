Kansas receiving almost $17 million to support crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $17 million dollars is coming to Kansas to support crime victims.

“Promoting justice by providing support to victims of crime is an important part of our mission,” U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. “These funds will be used both to assist victims in the immediate aftermath of crime and to support them over the longer term as they rebuild their lives.”

The Department of Justice is providing the state with three grants funding assistance programs and victim compensation.

A bulk of the money, $14.9 million, will go to the State of Kansas' Crime Victims Fund.

The Office of the Attorney General is getting $1.15 million for crime victim compensation.

And, $750,000 will be committed to supporting trafficking victims at the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Advocates, service providers and law enforcement agencies from around the country stand ready to help crime victims exercise their legal rights and reclaim their lives,” Attorney General William Barr said. “The new funding resources continue the administration’s commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crime to be able to heal and recover.”

