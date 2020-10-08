Kansas Gas Service celebrates National Energy Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is National Energy Awareness Month.

Kansas Gas Service says October is National Energy Awareness Month and it wants to help residents learn more about the energy they use on a daily basis.

To mark the month of October, KGS said it is providing information and resource pertaining to natural gas.

Did you know natural gas is affordable? KGS said natural gas is one of the most inexpensive sources of energy and prices are expected to stay low, which keeps monthly bills affordable. It said according to the American Gas Association, American households that use natural gas for heating, cooking and drying clothes save an average of $879 each year compared to these using electricity for the same activities.

KGS said it also wants residents to know that natural gas is efficient and environmentally friendly. It said natural gas is a more efficient fuel which means it is more environmentally friendly. It said 92% of natural gas is delivered to homes as energy, compared to 32% for electricity. It said this means less energy is wasted in production and transportation to homes.

According to KGS, natural gas is a proven solution to a sustainable future. It said emissions from natural gas distribution systems have decreased by 73% over the past three decades and continues to reduce the impact on the environment. It said with natural gas, homeowners, builders or business owners have access to balanced energy solutions with efficiency and affordability and are environmentally friendly.

KGS said it wants Kansans to know that natural gas is also reliable. It said now and into the future, natural gas is critical in keeping power readily available. It said regardless of weather, natural gas is a dependable energy source. It said with back up generators, natural gas can keep lights on, the same way it helps power hospitals and other critical facilities during power outages.

“Kansas Gas Service is proud to provide an essential service that is a vital part of a long-term sustainable energy future,” said Dawn Tripp, Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations. “By choosing to power your home or business with natural gas, you’re making a smart business decision and contributing to Kansas' ability to minimize its carbon footprint.”

KGS said throughout October, residents can learn more about the importance and benefits of natural gas by following the hashtag #GasisKey on its social media platforms.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.